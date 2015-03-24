Afghan President Meets With President Obama

President Barack Obama welcomes Afghanistan’s new president to the Oval Office today to talk about the future relationship between the two countries.

President Ashraf Ghani wants Obama to keep more U.S. troops in Afghanistan for longer. Obama has promised to pull remaining U.S. troops out by the end of his presidency.

But deficiencies in the Afghan security forces, heavy casualties among the army and police, a fragile new government and the threat by Islamic State fighters have persuaded Obama to slow the withdrawal.

NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what to expect when the two leaders meet.

