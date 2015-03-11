No Time For Laughs Dr. Jones, These Jokes Are Fast
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
Hey, Melissa.
MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:
Yeah?
CORNISH: What did the ocean say to the beach?
BLOCK: I give up. What?
CORNISH: Nothing. It just waived.
BLOCK: OK, Audie.
CORNISH: Yeah?
BLOCK: How do you make an egg laugh?
CORNISH: I don't know.
BLOCK: Tell it a yolk.
CORNISH: Ah, we're going to keep our day jobs. (Laughter) But an actual comedian, a Brit named Clive Greenaway, told some similar yolks, a lot of them very quickly, and now has a Guinness World Record.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
CLIVE GREENAWAY: Went to a corner shop for all four corners. Went to a paper shop. It had blown away. Went to a seafood dance, pulled a mussel.
CORNISH: OK, he's really hard to understand there, so let's repeat. Went to a seafood dance, pulled a mussel.
BLOCK: OK. Greenaway told a joke every two seconds for a total of 26 jokes in a minute.
CORNISH: He broke the previous world record of 21.
BLOCK: His jokes didn't have to be original, clearly, but each one had to have a setup and punch line.
CORNISH: And each had to earn a genuine laugh from the audience.
BLOCK: Now, this was not the comedian's first attempt at a world record.
GREENAWAY: I like taking driving tests.
CORNISH: No joke. Twenty years ago Greenaway tried to create a new world record for driver's licenses. He passed 25 tests for a variety of vehicles.
BLOCK: Motorcycles, buses, tanks.
CORNISH: Tanks?
BLOCK: You're welcome.
GREENAWAY: But Guinness wouldn't confirm that one because our own license authority said it would be against the Data Protection Act to reveal it.
BLOCK: Now that Greenaway has a record for telling the most jokes in one minute, he's gearing up for a new challenge.
CORNISH: Telling the most jokes in 10 seconds. Clive Greenaway, start your engines.
GREENAWAY: Exit signs - they're on the way out. Two elephants fall off a cliff - bum bum. I'm on a whiskey diet, I lost three days last week. A man walks...