What Color Is The Dress? The Debate That Broke The Internet

Published February 27, 2015 at 1:25 PM EST

A photograph of a $77 dress has ricocheted around the Internet, apparently breaking BuzzFeed’s traffic records, with 16 million hits in six hours.

The dress drew attention after Scottish musician Caitlin McNeill posted it on Tumblr with the question, “guys please help me – is this dress white and gold, or blue and black?”

The striped dress appears to be white and gold to some people, but blue and black to others — a phenomenon that neuroscientists say has to do with how our brains interpret colors differently.

What colors do you see? Test yourself on the photo above then click to the next picture.

This photo from Lindsay Maden shows the mother of the bride, Celica Bleasdale, wearing the dress. (Lindsay Maden via BuzzFeed)
