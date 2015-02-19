Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Trillions Of Dollars In Household Debt Dragging Americans Down

Published February 19, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST

Household debt is on the rise again. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have released a new report showing our debts – including mortgages, credit cards, car loans and student loans – have been shooting up, even though the economy has been improving.

Household debt rose by $117 billion in just the last three months of 2014. With a total debt load of $11.8 trillion now, more people are falling behind on their bills. NPR’s Marilyn Geewax joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

  • Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.