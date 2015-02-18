How Is 'NBC Nightly News' Doing Without Brian Williams?

It’s been about a week since Lester Holt took over the anchor desk at “NBC Nightly News,” following Brian Williams’ temporary departure, after he admitted he misled viewers about the dangers he faced reporting on the war in Iraq.

The network did experience a bit of a ratings slip last week, but still held onto the number spot among all the network nightly news broadcasts for the week.

Holt is well known at NBC News as the regular fill-in host for Williams, the anchor of the weekend news programs, and as the host of Dateline NBC.

A new CNN/ORC poll shows that about half of the country believes NBC News should allow Williams back into the anchor chair, but if Holt did take the job permanently, he would be the first ever African-American anchor of a nightly news broadcast on one of the big three networks.

NPR’s Media Correspondent David Folkenflik speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Meghna Chakrabarti about how NBC is faring since the Brian Williams fallout and if it even matters who hosts news programs like this.

Guest

David Folkenflik, media correspondent for NPR. He tweets @davidfolkenflik.

Related

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.