Fresh Air Weekend: Photojournalist Lynsey Addario And Michael Keaton

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Twice Kidnapped, Photographer Returns To War Zone: 'It's What I Do':Lynsey Addario was taken captive in 2011 while covering Libya's civil war. With a gun to her head, she says she was thinking, "Will I ever get my cameras back?"

From 'Batman' To 'Birdman,' Michael Keaton Knows Suits And Superheroes:Keaton says his 1989 bat suit was downright claustrophobic, but he somehow made it work. In the existential comedy Birdman, Keaton plays a washed up, insecure actor looking for a second shot at fame.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

