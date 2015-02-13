Bringing The World Home To You

Love Lessons From WNYC's 'Death, Sex & Money'

Published February 13, 2015 at 1:52 PM EST
Anna Sale is the host and managing editor of the WNYC podcast "Death, Sex & Money." (Amy Pearl/WNYC)
For nearly a year, Anna Sale has been talking to people about love and life – and not just the fun parts. She’s the host of “Death Sex & Money,” a podcast from WNYC about “the things we think about a lot, and need to talk about more.”

Now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, the show is out with its first hour-long radio special, “Real Love,” that features conversations with celebrities about their experiences with love, and stories from regular people about grappling with the harder aspects of relationships.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Anna Sale about what she’s learned talking to so many people about the parts of love and partnership that we’re not always so quick to share.

Guest

