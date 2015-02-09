Former Foe Remembers Coach Dean Smith

Legendary college basketball coach Dean Smith died on Saturday at the age of 83. He coached the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for 36 years and his teams won two national championships.

He’s being remembered by former players, including Michael Jordan, as a father figure. Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with one of Smith’s former rivals, retired Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Cremins, who says Smith “made the game of basketball better.”

Guest

Bobby Cremins, retired college basketball coach. He coached at Georgia Tech from 1981 to 2000.

