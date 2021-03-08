-
Dean Smith is known as a legendary basketball coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His teams won 879 games and two NCAA national…
-
Dean Smith is known as a legendary basketball coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His teams won 879 games and two NCAA national…
-
Sports rivalries around the globe are fierce. But perhaps none is as intense as the basketball rivalries between North Carolina State University, Duke…
-
Sports rivalries around the globe are fierce. But perhaps none is as intense as the basketball rivalries between North Carolina State University, Duke…
-
Bill Guthridge, former UNC men’s basketball coach, died Tuesday, according to university officials. He was 77 years old. The Kansas native spent more than…
-
Thousands of people celebrated the life of legendary basketball coach Dean Smith yesterday. His family, former players and longtime friends paid tribute…
-
The governor and the legislature are at odds over changes at the Department of Transportation concerning layoffs and the gas tax. Plus, President Obama…
-
The governor and the legislature are at odds over changes at the Department of Transportation concerning layoffs and the gas tax. Plus, President Obama…
-
The Hall of Famer led the University of North Carolina to two national titles during his 35-year career coaching basketball. Commentator Frank Deford remembers Smith, who died Saturday.
-
Legendary college basketball coach Dean Smith led the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for 36 years.