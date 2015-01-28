Bringing The World Home To You

Brisket Shortage Has BBQ Lovers Gnashing Their Teeth

Published January 28, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST

Drought conditions are forcing ranchers to thin their cattle herds, and that means there’s a shortage of brisket, the front-end cut of beef that’s emblematic of Texas barbecue.

Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson that higher commodity prices have even forced one best-in-state barbecue restaurant to close down recently.

Vaughn says brisket prices have gone up 60 percent from last year, and “without brisket, it just wouldn’t be Texas barbecue at all.”

