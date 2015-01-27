Bringing The World Home To You

Report: All 50 States Failing To Help Abused And Neglected Kids

Published January 27, 2015 at 1:40 PM EST

A report released by the Children’s Advocacy Institute today shows that all 50 states have failed to meet minimum federal requirements for the care of abused and neglected kids.

The institute’s executive director Robert Fellmeth tells Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins that even when the federal government finds that a state is not meeting its requirements, not much changes.

“They announce there’s a failure, they tell the state there’s a failure, they tell the state, ‘do a improvement program right now,’ the states don’t do it, nothing ever happens,” Fellmeth says.

