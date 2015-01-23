Bringing The World Home To You

On Stage: Broadway Shows From Vampires To Vegas

Published January 23, 2015 at 1:50 PM EST

This Friday we go on stage, the ultimate stage perhaps, Broadway. January and February are usually considered the “zombie months” on Broadway, says New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley. However, this season is a “surprisingly good one,” he tells Here & Now’s Robin Young. Even better, tickets are still available for some of Brantley’s favorite shows this winter. He shares his four top picks.

Ben Brantley’s 4 Broadway Picks

1. Constellations

  • Read more: Nerds in Love, Rewriting Destinies

    • [Youtube]

    2. Honeymoon in Vegas

  • Read more: What Happens in Vegas Comes to New York

    • [Youtube]

    A scene during a photocall for 'Let The Right One In' at The Apollo Theatre on April 4, 2014 in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
    /
    /
    A scene during a photocall for 'Let The Right One In' at The Apollo Theatre on April 4, 2014 in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

    3. Let the Right One In

  • Read more: A Stage Version of a Vampire Novel

    • 4. Into the Woods

  • Read more: Fewer Trees in a Fairy-Tale Forest

    • Guest

  • Ben Brantley, New York Times theater critic.

