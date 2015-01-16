Bringing The World Home To You

Will Supreme Court Weigh In on Four Same-Sex Marriage Cases?

Published January 16, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST
A view of the Supreme Court, January 16, 2015 in Washington, D.C. On Friday, the Supreme Court is meeting in closed conference to decide whether it will take up cases on the issues of same sex-marriage and marriage recognition from several states. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The U.S. Supreme Court will soon decide whether to hear cases from Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee challenging bans on same-sex marriages. Earlier this week, the court declined to take a same-sex marriage case from Louisiana because an appeals court has not yet ruled on that case.

At this time, 36 states and Washington, D.C. have legal same-sex marriage. Emily Bazelon is a staff writer for The New York Times and a senior research fellow at Yale Law School. She tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about the cases in front of the Supreme Court.

Guest

