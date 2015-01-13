Bringing The World Home To You

26 Measles Cases Tied To Disneyland Outbreak

Published January 13, 2015 at 1:45 PM EST
Health officials say 26 people have been diagnosed with measles, part of an outbreak that originated at Disneyland last month. (Hector Mata/AFP/GettyImages)
Health officials say 26 people have been diagnosed with measles, part of an outbreak that originated at Disneyland last month. (Hector Mata/AFP/GettyImages)

Health officials in California are saying seven more people have come down with measles, part of an outbreak that originated at Disneyland last month.

That brings the total up to 26 people diagnosed with measles, most of them in California, at least two in Utah, and one in both Colorado and Washington State. These diagnoses come after public health officials announced the elimination of measles fifteen years ago.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt Medical Center, about the outbreak.

Guest

  • William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

