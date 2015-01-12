Social Media Buzz: From 'Operation Charlie Hebdo' To Golden Globes

On Mondays we look at how the news is filtering through social media. Annie Colbert of Mashable joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss these stories:

Reaction to various moments at the Golden Globes, including the attendance by comedian Margaret Cho, playing a North Korean general, and comments by co-hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey about comedian Bill Cosby, following rape allegations against him.

Threats from the hacking group Anonymous against Islamic extremists following last week’s deadly attack on the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

“The Simpsons” makes a public stand with Charlie Hebdo.

Guest

Annie Colbert, viral content editor at the news and social media website Mashable. She tweets @anniecolbert.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.