Social Media Buzz: From 'Operation Charlie Hebdo' To Golden Globes
On Mondays we look at how the news is filtering through social media. Annie Colbert of Mashable joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss these stories:
- Reaction to various moments at the Golden Globes, including the attendance by comedian Margaret Cho, playing a North Korean general, and comments by co-hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey about comedian Bill Cosby, following rape allegations against him.
- Threats from the hacking group Anonymous against Islamic extremists following last week’s deadly attack on the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
- “The Simpsons” makes a public stand with Charlie Hebdo.
Guest
- Annie Colbert, viral content editor at the news and social media website Mashable. She tweets @anniecolbert.
