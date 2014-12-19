Bringing The World Home To You

Are We Wired To Be Compassionate?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published December 19, 2014 at 9:34 AM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Just A Little Nicer.

About Robert Wright's TED Talk

Author Robert Wright says humans are not simply wired to be compassionate — we have evolved to feel compassion out of self-interest.

About Robert Wright

Robert Wright is the best-selling author of Nonzero, The Moral Animal and The Evolution of God.

He draws on his wide-ranging knowledge of science, religion, psychology, history and politics to figure out what makes humanity tick — and what makes us moral.

NPR/TED Staff