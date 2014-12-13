Fresh Air Weekend: Chris Rock, Nunberg's Word Of The Year, Jacqueline Woodson

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Chris Rock On Finding The Line Between Funny And 'Too Far':"No comedian wants to have to analyze and defend" jokes, says Rock, who wrote, directed and stars in the new film Top Five. He adds: "I'm not a politician; I'm not a thinker. I'm a comedian."

Feeling Watched? 'God View' Is Geoff Nunberg's Word Of The Year:Uber's "God view" shows a map of the cars in an area and the silhouettes of the people who ordered them. Linguist Geoff Nunberg says Uber-Santa doesn't just know when you've been sleeping, but where.

Jacqueline Woodson On Growing Up, Coming Out And Saying Hi To Strangers:Woodson won the National Book Award for young people's literature for her memoir Brown Girl Dreaming. She says that growing up in South Carolina, she knew that the safest place was with her family.

