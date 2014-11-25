Bringing The World Home To You

What New FDA Calorie Labeling Rules Mean For Businesses

Published November 25, 2014 at 1:35 PM EST
A McDonald's restaurant sign lists calorie counts July 18, 2008 in New York City. (Chris Hondros/AFP/Getty Images)
The Food and Drug Administration announced new rules today that will require various businesses that sell food to post calorie counts on their menus.

The rules encompass chain restaurants, amusement parks, convenience stores and movie theaters, among other businesses, and have been lauded by public health officials.

But a number of businesses are worried about how they’ll implement the new rules. Jason Bellini from The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins to talk about what this means for businesses and consumers.

Guest

