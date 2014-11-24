Colorado's Beer Boom Lacking In Local Hops

Colorado has about 230 breweries, including some of the most iconic craft beer brands in the country. Some have taken to calling Colorado’s Front Range the “Napa Valley of beer.” But unlike Napa, Colorado doesn’t grow most of the key ingredients.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Ben Markus of Colorado Public Radio reports that it’s been a struggle to change that.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.