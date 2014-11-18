Cholesterol Drug Vytorin Found To Lower Heart Risk

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Statins have long been the drug of of choice to lower cholesterol to reduce the rise of heart attacks and strokes.

But a new study — funded by Merck — finds that the drug Vytorin, which combines the statin Zocor with the drug Zetia, is more effective than statins alone at lowering cholesterol and reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease in patients who have had a heart attack or severe chest pain.

Dr. Lori Mosca, director of preventative cardiology at New York Presbyterian Hospital, tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young about her experience treating patients with Vytorin and how the drug works.

