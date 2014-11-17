What Do The Midterms Mean For Medicaid?

It’s open enrollment time again for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act. One key part of the president’s health law was an expansion of Medicaid, the federal program that provides health coverage for low income Americans.

Several states’ governors declined to expand Medicaid. In the midterm elections, Democratic governors in Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland and Arkansas who expanded Medicaid were replaced by Republicans. And Republican governors in Maine, Wisconsin and Kansas who campaigned against Medicaid expansions kept their jobs.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Matt Salo, director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors, about what the midterm elections mean for Medicaid — whether any states will pursue Medicaid expansions, and whether any governors could reverse their Medicaid expansions.

Guest

Matt Salo, director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors.

