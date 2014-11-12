Bringing The World Home To You

Family Of Ebola Victim Reaches Deal With Texas Hospital

Published November 12, 2014 at 1:40 PM EST

The family of Thomas Eric Duncan, the only person to die of Ebola in the U.S., has reached an agreement with the hospital where he died.

Duncan reported to the hospital when he began feeling ill, but he was turned away and told to care for himself. When he returned to the hospital and tested positive for Ebola, it was too late for them to treat and he later died.

Duncan’s family holds a press conference to talk about the agreement they have reached with the North Texas Hospital.

