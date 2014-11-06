What The Midterms Could Mean For The Economy

After this week’s midterm elections, in which Republicans won control of the Senate and increased their holdings in the House, Republican leaders are starting to discuss what their agenda will be.

Likely future Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said yesterday at a press conference that Republicans and Democrats could find common ground on trade agreements and tax reform.

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic, speaks with Here & Now’s Robin Young about what the Republican control of Congress could mean for the economy and businesses.

