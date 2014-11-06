Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What The Midterms Could Mean For The Economy

Published November 6, 2014 at 1:06 PM EST
Senate Minority Leader U.S. Sen.Mitch McConnell (R-KY) answers questions during a press conference at the University of Louisville November 5, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell discussed his plans for governing the U.S. Senate if elected to the Senate Majority Leader position during the press conference. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Senate Minority Leader U.S. Sen.Mitch McConnell (R-KY) answers questions during a press conference at the University of Louisville November 5, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell discussed his plans for governing the U.S. Senate if elected to the Senate Majority Leader position during the press conference. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

After this week’s midterm elections, in which Republicans won control of the Senate and increased their holdings in the House, Republican leaders are starting to discuss what their agenda will be.

Likely future Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said yesterday at a press conference that Republicans and Democrats could find common ground on trade agreements and tax reform.

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic, speaks with Here & Nows Robin Young about what the Republican control of Congress could mean for the economy and businesses.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.