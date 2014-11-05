The Strange Dating Games Of 1914
With a peck of new tech in development, Upstart reports recently, "the dating game may never be the same."
The site makes a good case, showcasing newfangled Magnet bracelets that allow lovers to communicate via vibrations and lights, the Dorothy app that lets you signal a friend to rescue you from a dud date, and that uses facial recognition to get to know a suitor at warp speed.
Can digital spin-the-bottle be far behind?
"Technology changed courtship rituals dramatically in the early 20th century," Ellen K. Rothman, author of Hands and Hearts: A History of Courtship in America, tells NPR. "Compared to the car — privacy andmobility — and telephone, Magnet bracelets are nothing."
So what were courtship rituals like in early 20th century America? According to a Boston Daily Globe "Household Department" feature on Oct. 11, 1914, parlor games were all the rage.
Here then is a parlor game based on parlor games that were played in Boston circa 1914. You will be given a list of four games, and the challenge is to know which ones were actually played in American living rooms and which ones, prithee, were not. Answers below.
Answers: All of the above courting-and-sparking pastimes were being played in Boston parlors a century ago.
