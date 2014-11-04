Railroad Crossing Stirs Controversy In Miami

The police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson has jump-started a conversation about police practices across the country.

One police force in Florida that usually flies under the radar has come under scrutiny recently for its treatment of people in one neighborhood in Miami.

Very few people know the Florida East Coast Railway police department even exists, but a deep dive into their operations found that the majority of their arrests in Miami-Dade County were for trespassing around one intersection.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Wilson Sayre of WLRN reports.

Reporter

Wilson Sayre, reporter at WLRN in South Florida. She tweets @WilsonSayre.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.