Parliament The Day After: A Canadian Lawmaker Describes The Ordeal

Canada’s Parliament is back to business today, less than 24 hours after a lone shooter killed a soldier at the country’s War Memorial, and was later killed by Parliament’s Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers, inside a crowded hallway.

Members of Parliament broke into spontaneous applause that lasted minutes as Vickers entered the floor of the House of Commons. He held back tears as hundreds of MPs honored what many are calling heroic actions that saved many lives.

Canadian MP David McGuinty, who represents the Ottawa area, was there today. He was also in Parliament yesterday, on lockdown, until late in the evening. He joins Here & Now’s Robin Young from Ottawa to discuss what happened yesterday, as well as potential changes in Canada’s anti-terror laws moving forward.

David McGuinty, member of the Parliament of Canada. He tweets @DavidMcGuinty.

