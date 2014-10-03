Bringing The World Home To You

School Starts In Donetsk Amidst Shelling

Published October 3, 2014 at 1:35 PM EDT

The fighting between Ukrainian forces and the pro-Russian separatists who claim Donetsk as one of their strongholds delayed the start of the school year there.

However, as school was opening Wednesday morning, shells hit a school playground, killing at least ten people.

None of those who died were students because they had already gone inside the school building.

The BBC's James Coomarasamy,who was visiting another school at the time, reports.

Reporter

  • James Coomarasamy, presenter for the BBC World Service. He tweets @BBCJamieCoo.

