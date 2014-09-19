Bringing The World Home To You

How Do You Reveal A Life-Changing Transformation?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 19, 2014 at 9:58 AM EDT

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episodeTransformation.

About Geena Rocero's Talk

For most of Geena Rocero's career modeling lingerie and swimsuits, no one knew she was born a boy. Rocero talks about her decision to risk her career and reveal her background.

About Geena Rocero

Born in Manila, Geena Rocero moved to New York in 2005 to pursue a modeling career. Signed to Next Models, she has worked with Rimmel Cosmetics, Hanes and many other fashion and beauty companies. Through her own experience transitioning into womanhood, she realized her bigger purpose in life was to share her journey and work towards justice and beauty.

