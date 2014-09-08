Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Community For Holocaust Survivors

Published September 8, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
Edith Stern, pictured in her apartment in Chicago's SelfHelp Home. She is a 93 year old Holocaust survivor. (Bill Healey/Here & Now)
Edith Stern, pictured in her apartment in Chicago's SelfHelp Home. She is a 93 year old Holocaust survivor. (Bill Healey/Here & Now)

The SelfHelp Home in Chicago was established in 1938 by European Jewish immigrants for those who escaped Nazi Germany.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke to 93-year-old Edith Stern, who survived Auschwitz.

She says she started working at the SelfHelp Home in her 40s because she wanted to help elderly Holocaust Survivors.

“I could never do anything for my own parents — they were killed,” Stern said. “Those people who live in the retirement home could have been my parents.”

Now Stern lives there, and is among the last Holocaust survivors.

Guest

  • Edith Stern, Holocaust survivor and 93-year-old resident of the SelfHelp Home.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.