Dom Flemons Holds On To Those Old-Time Roots

Season Two of American Songster Radio is coming. New episodes are set for release on Friday October 26, 2018.This time The American Songster, Dom Flemons, takes us on a musical journey exploring the tunes, trails and tales of Black Cowboys. Dom illuminates an oft-hidden Wild West history through songs and poems, casting new light on a part of American identity that is often overlooked in the telling of American history.This series accompanies Dom's latest album for Smithsonian Folkways Recordings called Dom Flemons presents Black Cowboys. The six-part series will be available on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and other podcast platforms, including NPR.Subscribe with iTunes, Google Play Podcasts, or other podcatcher American Songster Radio is a monthly look at the roots of American Popular music. It's hosted by world renowned musician and folklorist Dom Flemons who playfully refers to himself as The American Songster.Dom was a founding member of the Grammy Award winning Carolina Chocolate Drops and has toured the world as a solo performer. With this new WUNC podcast Dom uses interviews, live performance and historical documents to offer a fresh take on traditional music. Read a Q & A With Dom Flemons.