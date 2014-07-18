How Do We Use Our Challenges To Live Beyond Limits?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Champions.

About Amy Purdy's TEDTalk

Paralympic snowboarder and Dancing With the Stars finalist Amy Purdy tells how losing her legs at age 19 enabled her to achieve more than she ever dreamed.

About Amy Purdy

Paralympic snowboarder and Dancing With the Stars finalist Amy Purdy asks us to take control of our lives — and our limits. After bacterial meningitis took her legs, Purdy struggled with depression, but beat it when she decided to accept her new reality but not her new boundaries.

Today, she is a world champion female adaptive snowboarder and a bronze medalist at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics. In 2005, she co-founded Adaptive Action Sports, a nonprofit dedicated to introducing people with physical challenges to action sports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.