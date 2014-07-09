Bringing The World Home To You

If Jim Lauderdale Is A Song, More People Should Hear It

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published July 9, 2014 at 2:33 PM EDT

Jim Lauderdale's new album is called I'm A Song, a title that suggests his deep
immersion in songwriting. His compositions have been covered by singers ranging from George Strait to Solomon Burke, from the Dixie Chicks to Elvis Costello. Since his debut album in 1991, he's recorded more than 25 albums for a variety of record companies, and I'm A Song contains a generous 20 songs. Rock critic Ken Tucker says Lauderdale's career is at once admirable and somewhat puzzling.

