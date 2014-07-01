Fireworks Business 'Shaken' By Fatal Accident
July 4th is a day to celebrate the birth of a nation with parades, picnics and in many communities, fireworks.
People in the pyrotechnic business say their job is to entertain people. But the splendor and thrill of a magnificent fireworks display can come with a price.
Last month, a longtime seasonal employee of Entertainment Fireworks, Inc., one of the largest fireworks companies in the Northwest, was killed in an on-the-job explosion and fire.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Austin Jenkins of Northwest News Network reports on how the company and its employees are coping in the midst of their busiest season.
Reporter
- Austin Jenkins, Olympia correspondent for the Northwest News Network. He tweets @AustinJenkinsN3.
