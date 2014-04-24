Discovering Lost Sounds
Do you know what a guillotine sounds like? How about a Tiegel semi-automatic stop-cylinder printing press?
These are some of the sounds from past generations that have been lost (sometimes for the better). But the Museum of Work in Norrköping, Sweden, is preserving those sounds.
Here & Now’s Robin Young listens to some of these lost sounds with Torsten Nilsson, curator of the Museum of Work.
Guest
- Torsten Nilsson, curator of the Museum of Work in Norrköping, Sweden.
