North Korea Steps Up Nuclear Activity Ahead Of Obama Visit

Published April 22, 2014 at 1:20 PM EDT

President Obama arrives in Japan on tomorrow amid reports that North Korea might carry out a fourth underground nuclear test to coincide with the president’s trip.

The reports about the possible test come from the South Korean Defense Ministry, which says it has spotted several activities related to a possible nuclear test in Punggye-ri in North Korea.

Jim Walsh, an expert on North Korea and international security, discusses this with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.