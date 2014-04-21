South Korean President Condemns Captain Of Sunken Ferry

On Monday, South Korean President Park Geun-hye likened the actions and decisions of the captain and some of the crew members of the sunken ferry in Sewol as “unforgivable, murderous behavior.”

The disaster has left some 300 people missing or dead. Journalist Jason Strother joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson from Seoul with the latest.

Jason Strother, multimedia journalist based in Seoul, South Korea. He tweets @Jason_Strother.

