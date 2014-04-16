Top Stories: Korean Ferry Disaster; Some Ukrainian Soldiers Defect

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hundreds Missing After Ferry Sinks Off South Korea Coast.

-- In Ukraine: Reports Of Soldiers Switching To Pro-Russia Side.

And here are more early headlines:

Attorney General To Speak At Tribute For Kansas Shooting Victims. (The Hill)

Police Detonate Two Hoax Backpacks Near Boston Marathon Finish Line. (WBZ)

Unmanned Sub Continues Search For Missing Plane. (VOA)

Bankrupt Detroit Reaches Financial Agreement With Pensions. (Detroit Free Press)

GM To Ask For Protection From Lawsuits Before 2009 Bankruptcy. (U.S. News & World Report)

Arizona Law Permits Unannounced Inspections Of Abortion Clinics. (Arizona Daily Star)

Canoe Found Near Minnesota Lake Is 1,000 Years Old. (WCCO)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.