Top Stories: California Bus Crash Kills Students; Ukrainian Protests

By Korva Coleman
Published April 11, 2014 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

--Tragedy In California: Truck Hits Bus Full Of Students.

-- VIDEO: Woman Throws Shoe At Hillary Clinton, No Harm Done.

-- Molotov Cocktails And Razor Wire: Inside An Occupied Building In Ukraine.

And here are more early headlines:

New Signals Are Probably Not From Missing Plane. (CNN)

Irish Militant Charged In Deadly 1998 Omagh Bombing. (Guardian)

Five Charged In Kidnapping Of Father Of North Carolina Prosecutor. (USA Today)

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Florida Daycare Crash. (Orlando Sentinel)

L.A. Deputies Kill Fleeing Hostage By Mistake. (Los Angeles Times)

Teenager Sells Diamond She Dug Up For $20 Thousand. (AP)

VIDEO: Chimps Escape Kansas City Zoo. (KCTV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
