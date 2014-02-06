Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Sessions: From Sam Smith To Takuya Kuroda

Published February 6, 2014 at 1:50 PM EST
Disclosure, an English electronic music duo, is among the bands KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez recommends. (disclosureofficial.com)
KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with some new music — from a new version of the song “Latch” with British artist Sam Smith, to a song that caught his attention from the soundtrack of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

Songs Heard In This Segment

Gilligan Moss, “Choreograph”

Sam Smith, “Latch” (acoustic version)

[Youtube]

Disclosure, “Latch” (featuring Sam Smith)

[Youtube]

Theodore Shapiro, Jose Gonzalez and Mark Graham, “Conan Cab”

Takuya Kuroda, “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” (original song by Roy Ayers)

Guest

