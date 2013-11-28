Project Xpat: Thanksgiving Up, Down Under

/ Susan Partington / The Partington Family.

For some expatriates there comes a point of surrender. Keeping the back-home traditions becomes too much trouble. Or the allures of the host country become too strong. Call it Thanksgiving Up.

Such is the case for Susan Partington who lives with her family in Gisborne, New Zealand. "After seven years down under, I've completely given up on the traditional foods. Spending a Thursday cooking lots of hot food during summer is absurd."

Still, she finds ways to mark the Thanksgiving holiday occurring thousands of miles away. "My family and I invite any random Americans we know out to a restaurant," Susan says. "And whether it's fish curry or pizza, we always go around the table and say what we are thankful for — which is really the best part of Thanksgiving."

