Holiday Manners: Making The Most Of Being Polite

Published November 28, 2013 at 1:40 PM EST
After your big holiday meal, you may ask, "Is it appropriate to ask my guests to help with the dishes?" We have answers from the Emily Post Institute. (Jenica/Flickr)
It’s the holidays. You and your loved ones and friends have just enjoyed a beautiful meal. Now it’s time for the daunting pile of dirty dishes. Is it appropriate to ask your dinner guests to help with the dishes?

Cousins Daniel Post Senning and Lizzie Post, who are descendants of Emily Post — the foremost manners and etiquette expert to the rich and rude from the 1920s on — join Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to share advice to help us navigate the holidays.

Both work with the Emily Post Institute and they are co-authors of Emily Post’s Etiquette, 18th Edition.

Guests

  • Lizzie Post, etiquette advice expert with the Emily Post Institute and Emily Post’s great-great-granddaughter.
  • Daniel Post Senning , etiquette advice expert with the Emily Post Institute and great-great-grandson of Emily Post.

