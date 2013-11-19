World Headlines: Argentina's Kirchner Returns To Presidency

Argentina, La Nacion

She's back.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has resumed duties a month after undergoing brain surgery to remove a clot found during a routine examination.

"Thank you ... to the thousands of Argentines who have been praying for me," she said in a televised address.

During the address, she briefly held a small white dog sent by a brother of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, a Kirchner ally.

Kirchner also announced a Cabinet reshuffle, naming Axel Kicillof, the minister of economics. Kicillof is the leftist economist who orchestrated the government's expropriation of YPF, the country's largest oil company. He replaces Hernan Lorenzino, who was named envoy to the European Union.

Nepal, Kathmandu Post

Now to Nepal, where voters are choosing a Constituent Assembly that has the task of writing a new Constitution.

More than 12 million voters are expected to cast ballots to pick candidates for the 575-seat chamber. Nepal, which is sandwiched between giants China and India, became a republic in 2008 following more than two centuries as a monarchy.

More than 100 parties are contesting the election, including Maoists, the Nepali Congress and the Unified Marxist-Leninist.

At the last election in 2008, 54 political parties were in the fray. The Maoists emerged as the largest party, but the Constituent Assembly that was formed failed to come up with a new Constitution following disputes over the number of provinces and forms of governance. The chamber was disbanded last May.

Britain, BBC

Finally, it's not Spam.

Monty Python's five surviving members say they will reunite for a stage show, for the first time in more than a decade.

"We're getting together and putting on a show - it's real," Terry Jones told the BBC. "I'm quite excited about it. I hope it makes us a lot of money. I hope to be able to pay off my mortgage!"

The reunion is expected to be officially announced at a news conference Tuesday.

The other members — John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin — will appear at the show with Jones. Graham Champan, the sixth member of the group, died in 1989.

They last performed together on stage at the 1998 the Aspen Comedy Festival.

Monty Python shot to fame with the BBC TV series Monty Python's Flying Circus. They then took their comedic genius to the big screen with iconic films such as Life of Brian and Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

