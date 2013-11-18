Inseparable Abandoned Dogs Need A Home

They say a dog is man’s best friend, but don’t tell that to Jermaine. Jermaine’s best friend is his blind brother Jeffrey. The two are inseparable.

Here & Now’s Robin Young takes a couple of minutes to draw attention to the huge problem of abandoned animals, and the attention that these two 8-month-old pit bull mix dogs have drawn, because of a picture that’s gone viral.

Guest

Ray Little, director of live saving at Operation AVA, a no-kill animal rescue group in Philadelphia.

