Inseparable Abandoned Dogs Need A Home

Published November 18, 2013 at 1:55 PM EST
(Chester County SPCA)
(Chester County SPCA)

They say a dog is man’s best friend, but don’t tell that to Jermaine. Jermaine’s best friend is his blind brother Jeffrey. The two are inseparable.

Here & Now’s Robin Young takes a couple of minutes to draw attention to the huge problem of abandoned animals, and the attention that these two 8-month-old pit bull mix dogs have drawn, because of a picture that’s gone viral.

Guest

  • Ray Little, director of live saving at Operation AVA, a no-kill animal rescue group in Philadelphia.

