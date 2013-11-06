The Tech Team Podcast, Episode 1: Kids And Technology

As loyal readers and listeners know, your NPR tech reporters are organizing our enterprise reporting by exploring a single theme in technology over the course of a week. Our first theme week was on kids and technology and it aired last week. We featured stories about babies and screen time, teens and social media, the science behind video games and more.

If you missed the individual stories on the air, you can go back and read them on our series aggregation page, or, take a listen to our podcast posted here. Our Bay Area correspondents Steve Henn and Laura Sydell will take you through the week of stories on kids and tech in one delightful 23 minute recording. You can download it from Soundcloud or play it here.

This is soft-launching on the All Tech blog first, but we hope to tweak it over the next couple of weeks with your input. Take a listen and let us know what you think. We hope you enjoy.

