The Tech Team Podcast, Episode 1: Kids And Technology

By Elise Hu
Published November 6, 2013 at 8:15 AM EST
Tech correspondents Laura Sydell and Steve Henn recording the first episode of our tech team podcast in a garage in Silicon Valley. (Naturally.)
As loyal readers and listeners know, your NPR tech reporters are organizing our enterprise reporting by exploring a single theme in technology over the course of a week. Our first theme week was on kids and technology and it aired last week. We featured stories about babies and screen time, teens and social media, the science behind video games and more.

If you missed the individual stories on the air, you can go back and read them on our series aggregation page, or, take a listen to our podcast posted here. Our Bay Area correspondents Steve Henn and Laura Sydell will take you through the week of stories on kids and tech in one delightful 23 minute recording. You can download it from Soundcloud or play it here.

This is soft-launching on the All Tech blog first, but we hope to tweak it over the next couple of weeks with your input. Take a listen and let us know what you think. We hope you enjoy.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
