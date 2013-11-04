Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Organization Seeks To Preserve Slave Dwellings

Published November 4, 2013 at 1:50 PM EST
Joe McGill, of the Slave Dwelling Project, at Stagville Plantation in North Carolina. (Stagville Plantation/Facebook)
Joe McGill, of the Slave Dwelling Project, at Stagville Plantation in North Carolina. (Stagville Plantation/Facebook)

There are still plenty of physical reminders of slavery today. Among them: hundreds of former slave cabins across the country.

A group called the Slave Dwelling Project sets out to identify these mostly small, dilapidated structures and bring attention to their preservation by inviting people to sleep in them.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Leoneda Inge of WUNC took part in a recent sleepover at the Stagville historic site in Durham, N.C., and has this report.

Reporter

  • Leoneda Inge,reporter at WUNC & Here & Now Contributors Network.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.