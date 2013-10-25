Bringing The World Home To You

SEC Approves Crowdfunding For Startups

Published October 25, 2013 at 1:35 PM EDT

New businesses will soon be able to raise raise money online and give investors a stake in the company.

The Securities and Exchange Commission just approved a proposal that would allow startups and small businesses to solicit relatively small sums of money on the web.

The rule would allow entrepreneurs to raise up to $1 million a year from investors. Critics say this sort of crowdfunding does not protect investors – or companies.

Guest

  • Marty Schenker, executive editor of Top News for Bloomberg. He tweets @mschenker.

