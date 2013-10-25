Appalachian Mountain Club Huts Turn 125

View slideshow

A New England institution is turning another page in its mission to serve hikers of New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

For 125 years, the huts maintained by the Appalachian Mountain Club have offered food, shelter, advice and a bit of entertainment to weary travelers of the presidential range.

Chris Ballman,Here & Now’smanaging editor, visited one of the huts recently and brought back this story.

/ / One of the AMC huts in New Hampshire's White Mountains. (Chris Ballman/Here & Now)