The federal shutdown had economists worried, but consumers have had something to smile about.

Gasoline prices are the lowest in three years — under $3 a gallon in some places.

Analysts credit greater supplies, lower demand, the easing of Middle East tensions and even a slow hurricane season.

Guest

Marilyn Geewax, senior business editor for NPR. She tweets @geewaxnpr.





