Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Numbers Back Up Our Obsession With Phones

By Elise Hu
Published October 10, 2013 at 11:39 AM EDT
You check your phone a lot, even when it's not ringing or buzzing. But just how much? New numbers say it's more than 100 times a day.
You check your phone a lot, even when it's not ringing or buzzing. But just how much? New numbers say it's more than 100 times a day.

How's this for a sign of our digitally addicted times: Users swipe their screens to unlock their phones an average of 110 times a day, according to data from the app company Locket.

"We don't think we are unlocking our phones that many times because we don't sit down and count," says Yunha Kim, CEO and co-founder of Locket.

So Locket took count, since it's an Android app that pays users for placing ads on its lock screens. The company compiled data on its 150,000 users and found they are most active in checking or using their phones between 5 and 8 p.m. ET, and during those peak hours, the average user checks his or her phone nine times an hour. This takes account of all sorts of reasons the phone's getting unlocked, whether it's to use it for messaging, voice calls or to check the time.

If these numbers seem worrying, Kim says, simply checking your phone is saving time you used to spend on other, more lumbering tech, like waiting for a desktop computer to load.

"Everything in your life is on mobile now," Kim says. "Being obsessed with anything is not a healthy thing, but mobile improves our performance, it makes things easier. ... It shortens the time I have to waste somewhere else, if you think about it."

One-hundred-ten times a day already sounded high to me, but a separate study presented at the All Things D conference this year puts the average phone unlocking number at even higher — 150 times a day.

And the averages are far from the high end. Some users checked their phones 900 times in a 12-hour period.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu