DJ Sessions: Dark And Soulful In Los Angeles
Los Angeles boasts artists from Charles Mingus to The Byrds.
KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe gives Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson a sonic tour of L.A., including new songs by Beck, funk duo The Internet, singer-songwriter Banks and electronic producer Kauf.
“It’s all very soulful and slightly dark,” Holcombe said.
Travis Holcombe’s Song Picks
- Beck, “Where It’s At”
- Beck, “I Won’t Be Long”
- The Internet, “Sunset (featuring Yuna)”
- The Internet, “Partners In Crime Part Two”
- Banks, “Before I Ever Met You”
- Kauf, ”Relocate” (Psychemagik Remix ft. Henrietta Tiefenthaler)
Guest
- Travis Holcombe, DJ for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. He tweets @MrTravisH.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.